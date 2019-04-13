Education Ministry urges NGOs to help children without documents

Maszlee Malik arrives in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — The Education Ministry has called on all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help children without identification documents to register with the National Registration Department (NRD) so they can enrol at government schools.

Its minister, Maszlee Malik said the efforts could be implemented by the NGOs, in collaboration with the National Registration Department (JPN), District Education Office (PPD) and Social Welfare Department (SWD).

“We find that some of our citizens are without documents for some reasons which is ultimately preventing them from attending school, so we hope the NGOs to work with JPN, SWD, PPD to register these children because in the end we want them to be educated.

“This is in line with the ministry’s motto, education for all,” said Maszlee in a press conference after officiating the Edulife programme organised by Johor Empowerment of Intellectual Women Association (Jeiwa) at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Pasir Gudang Campus, here today.

He said for those without documents, they could seek verification from their community leaders or elected representatives, and they would also be allowed to take public exams.

For the stateless children, provided that one of the parents was a Malaysian citizen and have a birth certificate, they could still enrol at government schools, he said. — Bernama