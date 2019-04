An elderly woman arrives at a polling centre to cast her vote in Rantau April 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― The Election Commission (EC) has almost achieved its target of 70 per cent voter turnout in the Rantau by-election today.

As at 3pm, 69 per cent had voted it said.

Polling closes at 5.30pm today.

The four candidates standing for the by-election are former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, 63, from Barisan Nasional; Dr S. Streram, 60, from Pakatan Harapan; independents R. Malarvizhi, 51, a housewife; and Mohd Nor Yassin, 67, a former lecturer.