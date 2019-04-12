WAO launches report on child abuse survivors, first green child care centre

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh (second from right) holds up a copy of WAO's report 'Where's the Child? The rights of Child Domestic Violence Survivors' in Kelana Jaya April 12, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — The Women’s Aid Organisation’s (WAO) launched today its report on the experiences of child survivors of domestic violence and its groundbreaking green child care centre, at Rehda Institute this morning.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh was the guest of honour at the event attended by over 200 people.

“We need to be more alert with our children, to be aware if there’s been a change in attitude and behaviour, to see the extent of negative behaviour and if it’s a consequential effect of parents marital problem,” she said in her speech.

The WAO report titled “Where's the Child? The Rights of Child Domestic Violence Survivor” includes 21 cases detailing the experiences of children who either faced direct abuse or witnessed abuse from their mothers and fathers.

WAO’s new green child care centre is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by Rehda Youth in partnership with the WAO and others to help children heal from such trauma. It will be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

The building, which will be in Petaling Jaya, is expected to be completed in a year.

