Vote Pakatan to safeguard future of Rantau youth, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan candidate for Rantau Dr S. Streram chat with people over breakfast at Felda Sendayan in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 12 — The victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in tomorrow’s Rantau by-election is vital for the future of the young people in the state constituency, PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said many projects that would create job opportunities for the locals, especially the Indian community, would be brought to Rantau if the PH candidate, Dr S. Streram, was given the mandate to represent the constituency.

“This is for the benefit of our children and the future generations... so, you have to really make a wise decision,” he said when addressing the voters in Taman Bunga Raya, Rantau, here today.

Earlier, Anwar spent 45 minutes mingling with the Indian community in Bandar Sri Sendayan.

The Rantau by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Barisan Nasional) and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi, and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama