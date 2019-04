People refuel their vehicles at the Bandar Puteri Puchong Petronas petrol station on May 15, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Ministry of Finance today announced that the pump price of RON97 petrol for the coming week will go up by five sen to RM2.68 from RM2.63.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel continue to peak at the ceiling prices of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

According to the Ministry of Finance, RON95 and diesel prices without government subsidies would have been RM2.38 and RM2.39 per litre respectively.