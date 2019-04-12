Police: Only two reports lodged so far over stray Indonesia election ballots

Officials prepare ballot boxes and other voting materials in Jakarta April 11, 2019, ahead of presidential and legislative elections. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police have confirmed receiving two reports on the discovery of hundreds of plastic bags containing ballot papers for overseas voters in the Indonesian presidential and legislative elections, in Selangor.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, when contacted, said the two reports were received yesterday.

“I can confirm that, so far, we have only received two reports and that the case is under investigation,” he said, refusing any further comment.

It is learnt that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun will issue a statement on the case soon.

The discovery of the plastic bags containing the ballot papers for the Indonesian polls at vacant warehouses in Bangi and Kajang, Selangor, went viral on the social media yesterday.

Approximately 80 to 90 per cent of 1.5 million registered Indonesian voters in Malaysia will cast their votes during the early voting day on Sunday (April 14) from 8am to 6pm at 255 polling centres in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kuching, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu.

In the presidential election on April 17, which follows a direct and simple majority system, incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo (known as Jokowi), will run for re-election with one of the most influential Muslim figures in Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, as his running mate against former army general Prabowo Subianto, and former Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno, for the 2019-2024 term. — Bernama