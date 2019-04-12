Perak exco denies carving up proposed Lumut park land for armed forces

Perak Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 12 — The 3,000-hectare Segari Melintang in Lumut is on track for gazettement as Perak’s fifth state park, a government official said today amid fears the military is seeking to build a base there.

Perak Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the state executive council had not received any papers from the armed forces seeking land in Segari Melintang for its use, contrary to allegations by certain environmental groups.

“It is hearsay that the Malaysian Armed Forces had applied for the land. No papers had been given to the exco,” he told reporters after a visit to Sungai Kinta here.

He said the environmental groups need to furnish proof to substantiate their claim the land would be alienated to the armed forces.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman had claimed earlier this month that the armed forces wanted to use Segari Melintang land to conduct artillery training.

Meor Razak claimed he found out about the new plan during a meeting with the Forestry Department.

Segari Melintang is classified as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1 in the National Physical Plan because it is a major turtle landing area, especially for the green turtle.

It had been previously reported that the Segari Melintang State Park had received the approval of Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and is set to cover Pantai Pasir Pandak-Pantai Tanjung Batu, Segari Melintang Forest Reserve and Tanjung Hantu Forest Reserve or about 3,000ha.

Currently, there are four state parks in Perak: Royal Belum, Pulau Sembilan, Taman Alam Kinta and Geopark Kinta.