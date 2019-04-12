Operations halted at Gerik water treatment plant after arsenic found

LAP will provide treated water to more than 1,000 residents of Kampung Ayer Ganda using tanker lorries and static tanks. — Picture by Azinuddiin Ghazali

IPOH, April 12 — The Perak Water Board (LAP) had stopped operations at the Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant in Gerik at 6pm on Tuesday following the discovery of arsenic, a type of heavy metal in Sungai Rui.

According to a statement from LAP, the immediate termination of operations at the water treatment plant was carried out as instructed by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) on the same day.

The statement said that following the termination of operations at the Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant, the LAP would provide treated water to more than 1,000 residents of Kampung Ayer Ganda using tanker lorries and static tanks.

For the long term, the LAP would build a 11.5 kilometre pipe and pump to channel treated water from the Lawin Water Treatment Plant to Kampung Ayer Ganda,” said the statement tonight.

The statement added that the Board constantly ensured that the quality of water supplied to the consumers was safe for consumption and abide by the decision of SPAN to stop operations at the Ayer Ganda Water Treatment Plant. — Bernama