No retabling of Constitution amendment unless Opposition commits, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The government will only consider re-tabling the Constitution (Amendment Bill) once it gains a two-thirds majority or obtains written commitments from Opposition MPs, Datuk Seri Liew Vui Keong said today.

The de facto law minister said there is no good reason to table the Bill otherwise, as it would see the amendments not passing through the Dewan Rakyat again.

“Alternatively, I would want the 59 MPs [who abstained], especially the 19 from Sarawak, to give a written pledge that they will support it if there is any opportunity for the next amendment.

“They have to give their full commitment,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said.

Liew’s response comes after Pakatan Harapan’s Bill failed to garner the two-thirds support of the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

He reiterated that he does not see the possibility of a fresh amendment Bill being tabled unless he obtains commitment from the Opposition bloc.

