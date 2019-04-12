Johor MACC nabs two Rela officers for making false claims

Both men were found to have falsely claimed RM2,200 from Rela by using a nominee who was absent from duty at the Johor Road Transport Department in March last year. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, April 12 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) here yesterday for making false claims last year.

Investigations revealed that the two men had falsely claimed RM2,200 from Rela by using a nominee who was absent from duty at the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) in March last year.

In a statement issued late last night, the commission said the men aged 46 and 50 are in its custody.

“Both suspects were arrested at 6pm yesterday at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in Kempas here at about 6pm to assist the ongoing investigation.

“They were detained under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009,” the commission said.

Those found guilty under the section face imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the false claim, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest when contacted but declined to elaborate.