Johor govt: Residents near Pengerang blast safe, just one victim hospitalised

The press conference that was held at Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Pengerang today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PENGERANG, April 12 — Residents staying nearby Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) here have been told to stay calm following the explosion and fire that broke out at the facility early this morning.

Johor International Trade, Invest­ment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse confirmed there were no gas leaks, as previously believed, during the incident.

He explained that the incident did not stem from an exploding tank, but occurred from a burst pipe, which took place at around 1.25am today.

“The situation within the area is secure and we hope that there is no panic," said Puah at a press conference at the Petronas PIC here.

Also present at the press conference were Johor’s Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan and Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said that only one of the two victims injured in the incident has been sent to a specialist hospital.

"The victim was hit by glass shards from the explosion, but his injuries are not serious.

“We are also in discussion with Petronas and the welfare department to help those living nearby who were affected by the explosion,” said Dr Sahruddin, adding that these individuals need to make a police report in order to receive aid.

Dr Sahruddin also said that the Department of Environment has also confirmed that no toxic residue was caused by the incident.

Earlier this morning, Malay Mail reported that an explosion and fire broke out at Petronas’ PIC’s Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project site.

The shock of the 1.25am explosion was reportedly felt by those living in several residential areas nearby.

Two local workers suffered minor injuries during the incident and received outpatient treatment at the RAPID Pengerang’s medical emergency centre.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Ahsmon Bajah said the incident was contained after the Petronas RAPID Pengerang Emergency Fire and Response Team was immediately deployed.