Former Umno assemblyman says it was his mistake after run-in at sea with army

KOTA KINABALU, April 12 — A former state assistant minister and several of his family members who were detained by Malaysian security forces yesterday in the waters off Sabah’s east coast said that it was his mistake as he wasn’t carrying his identification card.

Former Bugaya assemblyman Datuk Ramlee Marhaban, along with his son and three nephews, was travelling to Mataking island off Semporna on a speedboat and were carrying with them a shotgun, pistol and bullets when a patrol boat intercepted them.

“I had forgotten to bring my identification card. It was my mistake,” said Ramlee, adding that he had a licence for the shotgun and pistol.

Ramlee said he had informed the Eastern Sabah Security Command via a WhatsApp message that he was heading to the island, where he owns a resort.

“I am retired now, so I often go fishing.

“I don’t blame the soldiers for doing their job, it was my mistake for not bringing along my identity card. On the flipside, I’m glad that my radar works,” he said.

Ramlee said he was well aware that he was in a high security area.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) through the Joint Task Force 2 (JTF 2) detained a boat ferrying five men aged between 28 and 45 years, who had 18 (9mm) bullets and 33 shotgun ammunition, but no identification documents.

JTF 2 commander, Brig Gen Datuk Zarondin Md Amin said the boat was detected by radar operator entering the waters of the island at about 9.45am moving at high speed from the waters of Sitangkai, Philippines towards the waters of Sabah.

The army handed the five over to Semporna police, who verified their identities and later released them.

Semporna police chief superintendent Peter Umbuas said they recorded statements from Ramlee and his other family members and released them as Ramlee was licensed to carry firearms.

“No further action will be taken,” he said when contacted.