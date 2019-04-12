Bodyguard gets five years’ jail for illegal possession of knuckle duster

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah meted out the punishment to Muhammad Shahrizan Abdullah Hunu after he pleaded guilty to the offence. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A bodyguard was jailed five years by the Sessions Court here today for being in possession of a knuckle duster without a valid permit, two years ago.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah meted out the punishment to Muhammad Shahrizan Abdullah Hunu, 37, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence and ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest on December 3, 2018.

He was caught with the prohibited item at Block C, Taman Fadason, Sentul here at 11.30am on December 3, 2018.

He was liable to be jailed no less than five years and not more than 10 years.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamaluddin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Cyrill Clade Agus.

In Petaling Jaya, the Magistrates Court sentenced a self-employed man to 10 months’ jail and a RM500 fine after he pleaded guilty to stealing two Milo drink packets and three bottles of bath gel, altogether worth RM116, three days ago.

The accused, Ahmad Azman Osman, 42, pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the 99 Speedmart, Sphere Damansara here at 5.35pm on April 9.

In mitigation, the accused said he was facing hard times and needed the items. — Bernama