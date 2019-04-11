Tankers to supply water to Kampung Ayer Ganda after closure of treatment plant

Kampung Ayer Ganda villagers will be supplied water from tankers following instruction by SPAN to shut down the Ayer Ganda water treatment plant in Gerik due to arsenic pollution. — Picture by KE Ooi

IPOH, Apr 11 — Kampung Ayer Ganda villagers will be supplied water from tankers following instruction by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to shut down the Ayer Ganda water treatment plant in Gerik due to arsenic pollution.

In a statement here this evening, Perak Water Board (LAP) said operation at the treatment plant had been closed since 6pm yesterday as per SPAN’s instruction.

“Following the closure, LAP would provide treated water to the more than 1,000 villagers at Kampung Ayer Ganda with tankers,” said the statement.

As a long term measure, an 11.5km pipe would be built to supply water from Lawin water treatment plant to Kampung Ayer Ganda.

“LAP always ensures its water is safe for consumption.

“Water samples taken from Ayer Ganda showed the presence of arsenic but it is at a low level and under the standard set by World Health Organisation, which is 0.01 mg for every litre,” it added.

The statement from LAP came as SPAN announced today it was investigating the contamination of the water treatment plant to determine if there was any element of negligence.

SPAN chairman Charles Anthony Santiago told the media that SPAN regretted that the plant was allowed to operate despite the contamination being detected since January.

On April 4, state Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari revealed that the arsenic contamination in Sungai Rui was believed to have been caused by illegal mining activities.

Sungai Rui is the main supplier of raw water to the Ayer Ganda water treatment plant.