Sri Maha Mariamman task force prods AG on November pledge

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas’s (pic) silence has been questioned by the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Task Force. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Task Force questioned today Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas’s subsequent silence about its land dispute since promising a settlement last year.

In a statement signed by task force chairman Swami Ramaji, they pointed out that little information has emerged since Thomas issued a release to give his assurance of an amicable resolution to the matter that triggered rioting in the area.

The task force said this is despite their visits to the AG’s office and communication with its public relations officers as recently as February 19 this year.

“The Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Task Force feels that it’s pretty long since he had come out of the above statement but the public and devotees are still in the dark as to what is happening.

“We pray and hope that the Attorney General will come out with a follow (up) statement to give confidence to his earlier statement,” the task force wrote.

Disputes over the temple’s relocation with landowners One City Development Sdn Bhd flared up last November, escalating into riots resulting in the death of one fireman.

An inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kasim, the fireman killed, is nearing its end with 29 people, witnesses and professionals, having already testified.

The AG had in November stepped in to try and settle the dispute, and initiated a High Court appeal allowing the courts to administer the legal battle.

The task force today also criticised Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy for allegedly being unresponsive, accusing him of being similarly silent since vowing that the temple would remain in its original location after the riots

“Ever since then we have had tried communicating with him but to no avail.

“As such we wish to know from him also as to what all initiatives he has taken from his end to fulfil his assurance,” the task force said.

The task force also called for justice and appropriate compensation for people injured and affected from the November riots, going on to claim incidents from that night were already being forgotten by the public.