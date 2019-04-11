Skeletal remains found at Uniten in Sepang

Police say the skeletal remains without identification documents were found by a surveyor who was carrying out survey work at the university area together with his colleague. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, April 11 ― Skeletal remains believed to be that of a woman, were found at the Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) in Sepang early yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the skeletal remains without identification documents were found by a surveyor who was carrying out survey work at the university area together with his colleague.

“When carrying his works in the area, the complainant saw slipper, clothes and pillow at one of the check points and as he approached it, he found some large bones wrapped in a bed cover believed to be human bones,” he told the media when contacted last night.

Abdul Aziz said the skeletal remains were found in a rubber plantation that was abandoned in the university area, about one kilometre from the rugby field and 30 meters from the power substation.

He also said that the skeletons were found together with victim's belongings including slipper, ring, bracelet, dark-coloured jacket, belt and underwear.

“The victim, believed to be that of a woman and it is likely that the victim’s body was left in the area about a year ago before being found,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said the public who had any information regarding the case to contact the investigating officer ASP Wan Azirul, at the Sepang district police headquarters (03-8777 4222) or any nearby police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ― Bernama