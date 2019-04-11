Police: Bones found near Uniten belong to woman in her 20s

The police are still trying to determine the woman’s identity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, April 11 — The human bones found by a surveyor at an abandoned rubber plantation near Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), here yesterday are believed to have belonged to a woman aged between 20 and 30 years old, said Sepang District Police Chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali.

“The victim’s DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) had been handed over to the Chemistry Department for examination and identification of the victim,” he said when contacted today.

Abdul Aziz said police also tried to trace the identity of the victim through the data base of the missing persons reports.

The human bones which were believed to have been abandoned about a year ago were discovered a surveyor together with several colleagues while surveying the area at about 10am yesterday (Wednesday).

Several items were found at the site of the incident such as slippers, clothes, pillow, ring, bangles and jacket but no identification document was found.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama