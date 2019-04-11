Pakatan’s Rantau machinery in high spirits, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Rantau by-election Dr S. Streram conduct a walkabout at Kampung Pasir in Kuala Sawah April 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 11 — With just one day to go, the morale of Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery for the Rantau state by-election is now at the highest possible level, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

The PH president, who visited the constituents in Kampung Sega Tengah and Kampung Sega Hilir here today, said every member of PH machinery is currently in high spirit to ensure victory for PH in the by-election.

“It’s looking good, everyone is in high spirit to solve this issue once and for all. The by-election is being called because (PH candidate) Dr S. Streram’s right to contest was denied in the last general election,” she told reporters here.

Also present were PH de facto leader cum PKR chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dr Streram.

Asked if PH top leaders would join the coalition’s campaign on the last day tomorrow, she said it had yet to be decided.

“It depends... there’ll be a Cabinet meeting tomorrow and we also have some administration work to do,” she said.

The Rantau by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN) and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi, and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Dr Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. — Bernama