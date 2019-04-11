New PAC chairman to prioritise cooperation among members

Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Newly-selected Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad said she will prioritise cooperation between its members to ensure the committee functions smoothly.

She said the task ahead will not be easy, and that she has already requested support.

“I have been entrusted with this responsibility, and since joining the committee last December, I have always stressed the importance of consensus within our ranks,” Noraini said during a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat.

Among the first things that the PAC will tackle under her watch will be proceedings on the transactions and sales of Kuala Lumpur City Hall land.

“When the proceedings resume on April 23, the attorney general and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner will attend,” Noraini said.

She added the PAC will also look into Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds.

Noraini also thanked her predecessor Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee for competently leading the committee before her.