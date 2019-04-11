Minister rejects Opposition claim, says Felda paper was never on Parliament site

Datuk Liew Vui Keong insisted only three sets of documents were on the official Parliament website during the time and the Felda White Paper was not listed. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 ― Datuk Liew Vui Keong refuted Opposition lawmakers' claim today that Parliament officials had inadvertently leaked the Felda White Paper online ahead of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s breach of the embargo.

In his winding-up speech at the end of the debate on the motion to suspend Najib for three months over the breach, Liew insisted only three sets of documents were on the official Parliament website during the time.

These were the 2017 annual reports and financial statements of Lembaga Kemajuan Wilayah Terengganu Tengah, Lembaga Kemajuan Tanah Persekutuan Felda and Maktab Kooperasi Malaysia.

“If the MPs entered (the Parliament website) that day, you can only see three things which are listed on the said website.

“The Felda White Paper was not listed. Was not listed at all,” the minister in the Prime Minister's Department said.

MORE TO COME