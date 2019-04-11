MB: Negri Sembilan govt will not hike water tariffs

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun says the government will not hike water tariffs in the state. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, April 11 ― The Negri Sembilan government has decided not to hike water tariffs but instead focus on how Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (Sains) can reduce cost of operations and increase profitability.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the position the state government took ensured that the state was not in the list of states that had agreed to increase water tariffs.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a housing initiative for state civil servants here yesterday.

Under the initiative, state civil servants will be able purchase affordable homes.

Two projects which will see 350 units built will be undertaken near S2 Heights and Bandar Ainsdale, here. The prices range from RM90,000 to RM250,000 a unit depending on size. ― Bernama