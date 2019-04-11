Man who ran amok in Klang slapped with three charges

The suspect (in red) is seen seconds before rushing a policeman and attempting to stab him.

KLANG, April 11 — A 41-year-old man was slapped with three charges at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here today.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the man who was being treated at the hospital faced charges under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosives Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 as well as Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

According to Shamsul Amar, no plea was recorded from the accused after the charges were read out to him before Klang Sessions Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

“Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Yahya uged that no bail be granted as the accused did not have a permanent address.

“The judge has fixed May 23 for re-mention of the case,” he said in a statement here today.

The media had previously reported that a 41-year-old man was injured in the abdomen after being shot by the police when he ran amok in front of a bank in Bandar Bukit Tinggi here.

Earlier, two policemen tried to calm down the suspect for about 20 minutes but he turned aggressive and tried to stab one of them.

The suspect was injured in the abdomen when police fired four shots at him in self-defence.

Police also seized a knife and a packet containing white powder, believed to be drugs, from a sling bag which the suspect, who had four previous records for drug-related offences, was carrying. — Bernama