Johor Opposition leader has no business dictating terms on new MB, says Ramkarpal

Ramkarpal said that Hasni’s reliance on Article 23(2) of the state constitution was without basis as it provides for the dissolution of the state assembly by the sultan in general. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 11 — DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has slammed Johor Opposition leader Hasni Mohammad for his intention to propose Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new mentri besar, failing which, he will request that the Johor Sultan dissolve the state assembly.

The Bukit Gelugor MP described Hasni’s intentions as shocking as there is no provision allowing him to do so in the Johor State Constitution and he could be misleading Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in his attempt to do so.

“Hasni and the Opposition have no business to dictate terms as to who the new mentri besar should be and there is certainly no basis to dissolve the state assembly at this time as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has more than two-thirds majority in the state assembly,” said Ramkarpal.

He also noted that Muhyiddin has said he is not interested in taking up the post.

Ramkarpal, who is DAP national legal bureau chairman, added that Hasni’s reliance on Article 23(2) of the state constitution was without basis as it provides for the dissolution of the state assembly by the sultan in general.

“For example, when a general election is called, but not in a situation where a mentri besar resigns.

“In the present situation, there can be no doubt that PH enjoys a comfortable majority in the Johor state assembly and as such, it is for the PH government to submit a list of names to His Majesty for consideration as the next mentri besar,” said Ramkarpal, adding it is hoped the matter will be resolved amicably as soon as possible and a new mentri besar is appointed without any further delay.

Ramkarpal also pointed out that only one name can be submitted as there is nothing in the Johor state constitution which specifies the number of names to be submitted to the state ruler.

Earlier today, it was reported that Muhyiddin said he will not take up the Johor mentri besar’s post and said in jest that he was already old.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president also weighed in on the proposal by Johor Umno for the state legislative assembly to be dissolved to pave the way for elections, saying it was improper.

He said the matter should not arise because the decision should come from the government, not the Opposition.

Yesterday, Hasni suggested that Muhyiddin, being the Johor’s former mentri besar, should take up the state’s mentri besar’s post.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian resigned from his post on Monday but the resignation has yet to receive the consent of Sultan Ibrahim, who is expected to return to Johor tomorrow from abroad.