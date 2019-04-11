Johor Bersatu leaves it to party leadership to name new MB

Datuk Osman Sapian resigned as Johor mentri besar on Monday. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 11 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will give its full support to anyone the party names as the new mentri besar.

Johor Bersatu media director Mohd Solihan Badri said Bersatu division chiefs have left it to the top party leadership to decide on the candidates for the Johor mentri besar post.

“After holding a discussion last night, the Johor division chiefs stated their stand to Bersatu president (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) at this evening’s meeting at the Bersatu headquarters, to leave it to the top party leadership to name the MB,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Solihan, who is also Tenang state assemblyman, said the Johor Bersatu division chiefs also respected Datuk Osman Sapian’s decision to resign from the mentri besar post.

They also thanked Osman for his service to the party and the state government.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced Osman’s resignation as Johor mentri besar effective Monday (April 8).

Osman, 67, the 16th mentri besar of Johor is believed to be Johor’s shortest-serving mentri besar, of less than 11 months, after taking his oath of office on May 12 last year following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election. — Bernama