It is not a question of wealth but honesty, Rafizi says on Tok Mat's RM10m London apartment

RANTAU, April 10 — PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli has claimed that Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has been dishonest on his wealth as the latter had allegedly transferred RM10 million to purchase a property in London in 2007.

Countering the narrative by Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin that Mohamad’s wealth was due to his corporate background, Rafizi said the issue was not about his wealth.

“This is not a matter of whether he is wealthy or not. This is an issue of whether he is honest or not.

“If you want to be a leader you must be honest. If you have RM10 million you must say so, if you have a house you must say you have a house,” he told a Rantau by-election ceramah in Pekan Rantau.

Rafizi then claimed Mohamad, who is Barisan Nasional’s candidate in the by-election, had broken the nation’s currency control laws related to foreign telegraphic transfers by using a money changer instead of a bank to transfer funds abroad.

Earlier in the campaign, Negri Sembilan Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar had brought up the matter of the money transfer, asking why MACC had not taken any action against Mohamad for allegedly violating banking laws by transferring RM10 million to London through a money changer.

In November 2013, Putrajaya had confirmed that no charges would be brought against Mohamad for allegedly violating banking laws when he transferred RM10 million to London through a money changer in 2008.