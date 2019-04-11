Gobind says manifesto’s main core to save nation from corruption done

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Parliament on April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, April 11 — DAP deputy chairman, Gobind Singh Deo today criticised the opposition who often harped that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government have failed to implement its manifestos which were promised at the past general election.

Gobind Singh, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said despite only 11 months in power, the PH government had actually implemented the main core of its manifesto, namely, to save Malaysia from corruption and abuse of power, in fact, among others, it had been proven through the actions of the government in solving the issues related to the nation’s main agencies such as the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) and Felda.

‘’If people say PH did not fulfill its promises, look at what happened in Parliament last week, for TH, for Felda we raised the issues, we promise we will bring improvements, we will bring reform and we will uncover wrongdoings and we will repair, we implement.

“We are doing exactly what we promised to do. Indeed, there are many manifestos we must implement some more but we have time, we have five years... and I ask all who are here, we are all together, after 11 months we are still strong and what we need is to move ahead,” he said.

He said this in his speech at a general ceramah at Taman Sri Intan, Kampung Siliau near here tonight which was also attended by PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Gobind also drew attention that, although in a short period of time, the PH government had clean leaders who did not practice corruption and always endeavoured to ensure the money and fund in the country were used for the Malaysian people and not for their own cronies.

‘’That is what we want, a government with a difference from Barisan Nasional (BN).

‘’We have a choice, we show we have leaders, not only clean leaders, but leaders who take steps and endeavour to clean, improve the economy and raise the standard of living of the Malaysian people, that is the PH government,’’ he said.

Different from the past government, he said the government which had ruled the nation for 61 years (BN) left behind a country and states which had very acute financial problems.

‘’ all these scandals, all these shortcomings and damages took place when they became the government which had consequences on agencies such as TH and Felda,’’ he said.

He said the PH government was also committed to build a country which would make the people proud to be Malaysians and did not want the issue of racism and religion to be constantly raised and fanned.

The Rantau state by-election on Saturday would see a four-cornered contest between the PH candidate Dr S. Streram, BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two independent candidates, namely, housewife, R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer, Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama