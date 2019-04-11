EC advises Rantau voters to exercise their right this Saturday

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Rantau April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 11 ― The Election Commission (EC) has advised voters of the Rantau state constituency to exercise their right in the by-election this Saturday.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said voters were also advised to plan their time accordingly and to come out early to cast their ballots even though the voting period was fixed from 8am to 5.30pm.

“For voters who have received the voter's card or have known about their ballot information, they can go straight to the polling stations and no longer need to stop at the EC booth,” he said in a statement here today.

He said on the polling day, voters needed to bring their identity card and voter's card or voting information and show it to the first voting clerk (KP1) at the voting channel.

“The voter's card and the voting information will facilitate the checking of their names and the smooth running of the voting process,” he said.

Azhar Azizan said those who did not receive the voter’s card could check the information at the EC portal, or via SMS by typing SPRSEMAKicnumber and send to 15888, or by calling EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

The constituency has 20,804 voters, 11 of whom are early voters.

The Rantau by-election, polling for which is on April 13, is a four-cornered contest among Dr S. Streram of Pakatan Harapan; Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional and two independent candidates, namely R. Malarvizhi, a housewife, and Mohd Nor Yassin, a former lecturer.

It has been necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Dr Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. ― Bernama