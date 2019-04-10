Rival Lynas demonstrations outside Parliament

The two groups rallied on opposite sides of the road leading to Parliament. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A demonstration in support of Lynas Corp and another opposing the firm’s rare-earth processing plant met in front Parliament today.

Rallying on opposite sides of the road leading to Parliament, around 200 Lynas workers and 50 Kelantan residents chanting “Live, live. Live Lynas” and “Lynas is safe” while around 80 anti-Lynas protesters called for its licence to be discontinued.

The pro-Lynas left at 10.10am while rival group remained to continue displaying placards calling for Lynas’s operations in Kuantan, Pahanag, to be suspended.

MORE TO COME