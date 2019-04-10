Re-tabling of amendment Bill depends on needs, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen in Parliament April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said re-tabling of the bill to amend the Federal Constitution to give Sabah and Sarawak equal status with Peninsular Malaysia, which failed to get two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, would depend on needs.

“Re-tabling the bill? Perhaps later we will discuss this matter with them (MPs),” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The bill to amend Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution failed to get the required two-thirds majority (148 votes) in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat. There were 138 ‘ayes’, no “nays’ while 59 MPs abstained.

When asked if the bill should be referred to a special committee, Dr Mahathir said: “It is almost one year since we took over the government. And a lot of people ask, why are we are not doing this and that. “And when we do it fast, they said we should slow down. We are very confused, whether we should slow down. Can we slow down or should we hasten this?”

Asked about former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak breaking a Parliament embargo on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) White Paper, Dr Mahathir said it was a serious act.

“This (person) is not a new elected representative, but one who has been prime minister but does not adhere to the rules.

“He posted (uploaded) a paper that has been embargoed. Hence, we take this seriously and we will take action so that he will be reminded that nobody is above parliamentary rules,” he said.

It was reported that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had filed a motion for stern action to be taken against Najib for violating the embargo.

He said the proposal was submitted to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof this morning.

Asked on calls by several parties for him to go down and assist Pakatan Harapan’s campaign in the Rantau by-election, Dr Mahathir, who is also (PH) chairman, said it was up to him.

The Rantau by-election this Saturday (April 13) sees a four-cornered fight involving PH candidate Dr S. Streram, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also Umno deputy president and former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama