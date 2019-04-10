PM: Where have all the FGV profits gone?

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today questioned where the funds of FGV Holdings Bhd, which was claimed to have recorded considerable profits, have gone to.

Referring to himself as the Member of Parliament from Langkawi, Dr Mahathir raised the matter as he interjected Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who was debating the White Paper “Towards the Sustainability of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in the Dewan Rakyat.

“As the Member of Parliament of Langkawi, I am impressed by the fairy tales presented. What puzzles me is why he (Ahmad) did not tell them to his former ‘bossku’ (my boss), so that today we have no problems and there is no need for the White Paper. Everything is clean.

“But these rogues have left behind their garbage and we are the ones who have to clean them up, and ladies and gentlemen, the FGV had made considerable profits, in the billions, (can) someone show where the money is?” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad who expressed excitement at the presence of the Prime Minister and his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to listen to the debate, said the FGV recorded profits from 2012 to 2017.

Ahmad claimed that after Pakatan Harapan took over the administration, FGV in 2018 recorded a loss of RM1.04 billion.

“But when Yang Berhormat (Langkawi) took over the administration, eh Minister of Economic Affairs (referring to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali), I do not want to blame (Langkawi). If I meet Yang Berhormat Langkawi, I shake and kiss his hand, my late father, I kiss his hand, former prime ministers, Pekan (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) I don’t kiss, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Tun Mahathir I kiss their hands,” he said drawing laughter from the Members of Parliament.

He then continued with his debate including proposing that an industrial area be created in Felda settlements to develop and create job opportunities to the second generation of Felda settlers before Dr Mahathir stood up to interject the debate.

“Today in history. I give full approval,” said Ahmad who had earlier disallowed interjections from two MPs namely Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) and Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat). — Bernama