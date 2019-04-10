PKR won’t vie with Bersatu for Johor MB post, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his party will not offer any candidate as Johor mentri besar to replace Datuk Osman Sapian.

Osman who resigned yesterday, was from another Pakatan Harapan (PH) component, Bersatu.

“No, we don’t have. On this matter, our understanding has always been that we continue discussions and now, Bersatu is superior,” Anwar told reporters in Parliament in response to speculation that the next Johor mentri besar may come from another PH component, possibly PKR.

He added that Osman’s successor will be decided by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who are Bersatu chairman and president respectively.

