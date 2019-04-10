Perak MB says sticking to current exco line-up after state PKR leadership change

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to press after the launch of ‘Kad Prihatin Perak’ in Ipoh April 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 10 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said there will be no reshuffling of his state administrative council in the near future.

Speculation that there might be changes among the state executive councillors emerged after one of the state’s two PKR officials Abdul Yunus Jamhari lost his position as state party secretary in internal elections.

Abdul Yunus is also State Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

“There will be no changes in the exco line-up at the moment. The existing exco will remain.

“If there are any changes, we will make an official announcement,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters after attending the launching of ‘Kad Prihatin Perak’ at the State Secretariat Building here.

The other PKR state exco, Tan Kar Hing, heads the Perak tourism and culture committee.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who is also the political secretary for the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously indicated that there may be a possible change in the state exco line-up.

Ahmad Faizal said discussions on the exco line-up is in accordance with the spirit of Pakatan Harapan.

“The action we take is based on the interest of the people and has nothing to do with politics,” he said.