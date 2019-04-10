IGP: VIPs will be called in for questioning over Felda’s Eagle High deal

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said that several VIPs will be called in for questioning over the probe into Felda’s investment in Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said that several VIPs will be called in for questioning over the probe into Felda’s investment in Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (EHP).

He said investigations have already been initiated by Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) after Felda director-general Datuk Othman Omar lodged a police report alleging that it overpaid for a 37 per cent stake in Eagle High Plantations PTK (EHP) in 2015.

“We will be calling in several VIPs to have their statements recorded and to facilitate investigations.

“This is a normal procedure in any investigation,” he told reporters after launching of the APAC Policetech Conference and Exhibition, in Putrajaya earlier today.

On Monday, Othman, who lodged the report on behalf of Felda, claimed the purchase was made on the orders of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when he was prime minister and finance minister.

EHP is an Indonesian company with interests in oil palm plantations and the processing of palm oil. It is owned by Tan Sri Peter Sondakh, founder and head of Rajawali Group, also an Indonesian company.

The purchase by Felda was made through its special purpose vehicle FIC Properties Sdn Bhd.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Mazlan Mansor said two police reports were lodged Othman to reopen investigations into the project.

Investigations into the investment had previously been conducted but were classified as NFA (no further action).