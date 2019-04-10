IGP denies Suhakam’s claim cops uncooperative in inquiry into missing pastor, activist

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said police have always been cooperative in the public inquiry by Suhakam into the disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said police have always been cooperative in the public inquiry by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) into the disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh.

The Inspector-General of Police said he was disappointed over the statements and allegations made against the police force by several parties on Koh and Amri, after Suhakam had concluded that they were victims of “enforced disappearance”.

“It is not true when Suhakam said police did not cooperate with them, the fact is we have always assisted in the inquiry,” he told reporters after launching of the APAC Policetech Conference and Exhibition in Putrajaya earlier today.

Asked how the case ended up being classified from “missing persons” to “enforced missing persons”, he said: “Police don’t have the power to change the status of the case. At the moment, the duo’s disappearance is still classified as ‘missing persons’.”

On April 3, Suhakam revealed the findings of its inquiry that concluded the abductions of Koh and Amri to be enforced disappearance with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Suhakam Commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai had said while presenting the findings that the panel reached the unanimous conclusion based on evidence that showed individuals or groups operating with the support or sanction of state agents had been involved.

He said the direct and circumstantial evidence in Amri Che Mat’s case proves, on a balance of probabilities, that he was abducted by state agents namely, the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur.

“There was no evidence he was arrested or detained, but he was taken away and disappeared,” Mah had said.

Mohamad Fuzi had been Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director in 2017, before succeeding Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as the IGP on September 4 of the same year.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017, prior to Mohamad Fuzi’s promotion.

Mohamad Fuzi is due for mandatory retirement in May, after 35 years in the force.