ESSZone curfew extended to April 26

KOTA KINABALU, April 10 — The dusk-to dawn curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone) which ends tomorrow, has been extended to April 26, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said in a statement here today.

The seven districts are Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said those living in the affected areas should remain indoors, while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters there between 6pm and 6am during that period.

However, he said, those who depend on the sea for a living are allowed to get special permits from the police to enable them to operate during curfew hours.

“I have authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicants for fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added.

He said the curfew was introduced due to security threats from terrorists operating in the southern Philippines, especially kidnapping for ransom.

“It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone,” he added. — Bernama