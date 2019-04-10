Don’t be ‘stung’ again, Umno man tells Rantau voters

Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom speaks during a Barisan Nasional ceramah held in conjunction with the Rantau by-election in Kampung Sendayan, Seremban April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 10 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom reminded Rantau voters of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) undelivered promises.

Speaking at a ceramah in Kampung Sendayan last night, Jamil Khir accused the coalition of making promises only to win support.

Quoting a saying of the Prophet Muhammad, he told a crowd of about 100 not to be stung twice from the same hole and to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election on Saturday.

“PH won because they played on the sentiments of the masses. This led to people voting based on their emotions in the past election, causing the downfall of BN.

“Enough is enough, we were stung in GE14. For this by-election, we must ensure that Tok Mat wins, so please don’t get stung again,” he said, referring to BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

People attend a Barisan Nasional ceramah held in conjunction with the Rantau by-election in Kampung Sendayan, Seremban April 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He criticised PH for not delivering pledges for cheaper fuel, repealing highway tolls and delaying National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments.

“None of this happened and we are still waiting after 11 months in. After knowing all this, would you still want to give Rantau to PH?” he said.

The Rantau state by-election is a four-way contest involving Mohamad, PH’s Dr S. Streram, and two other independent candidates, Malar Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yassin.

Voting is on Saturday.