Azmin: Felda cash reserves critical, down to RM35m from healthy RM2.5b

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali tables the Felda White Paper in Parliament April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Emergency funds for the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) have taken a critical hit, the economic affairs minister told Parliament today as he highlighted its cash reserves had dwindled to just RM35 million last year.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the state-owned plantation titan’s cash reserves between 2007 and 2011 stood at RM2.5 billion.

“Before the listing of FGV, Felda generated operations revenue via management of commercial land owned by Felda, about 400,000 hectares.

“Between 2007 and 2011, Felda recorded a net profit between RM200 million and RM1.1 billion a year,” Azmin said while tabling a Felda White Paper in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that the state-owned palm oil agency’s cash flow problems started after it handed over its commercial land management through a 99-year Land Lease Agreement (LLA) to enable an initial public offering (IPO) for Felda Global Ventures (FGV) in 2012.

“After the listing of FGV, especially beginning mid-2013, Felda’s financial performance started dwindling. Felda reported continued financial losses till it recorded the highest loss at RM4.9 billion in 2017,” Azmin added.

Under the LLA, Azmin said Felda was to receive land mortgage payments amounting to RM248 million a year from FGV, in addition to profit sharing of the land at an annual rate of 15 per cent as return on the land lease.

However, he said Felda had only received RM400 million on average per annum from FGV, compared to the needed RM800 million annually, to manage its farms and safeguard the welfare of its settlers.

