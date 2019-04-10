160 police personnel in search operation for missing runner this Saturday

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters at Mydin Meru, Ipoh April 9, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GERIK, April 10 — Perak police will mobilise 160 personnel including a number of officers to continue the search for missing Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) run 2019 participant, Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, this Saturday.

State police chief, Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said the operation would be led by Perak Criminal Investigation Department head, SAC Yahya Abd Rahman to help detect the 29-year-old victim, also known as Acap.

He said the search for Mohammad Ashraf from Muar, Johor who had gone missing since March 23 during the trail run would be assisted by the Canine Unit (K9) of the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

“We will make a search within a 3km radius of the trail run’s finishing line as we believe he might have disappeared in the area while heading for the finishing line,” he told Bernama.

Razarudin was met after the Perak Police Chief’s Humanity and Community Programme with the Orang Asli in Kampung Klewang, Tasik Temenggor, here, today.

On today’s programme, he said it was aimed at fostering closer relations and understanding between the police and indigenous community of Royal Belum.

“Through this programme, we’ve also asked them to contact and report to the police on crime incidents and threats to safety in their respective settlements.

“At the same time, we (police) also hope to learn about the lives of the Orang Asli, especially the Jahai tribe, in facilitating our security surveillance,” he said.

Various activities were held during the programme including feting 180 villagers with the food cooked, sports, handing-out of daily essentials to 33 families, as well as health checks and treatment provided by the Hulu Perak Health Office. — Bernama