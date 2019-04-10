16 students injured in Sibu pile-up

SIBU, April 10 — Sixteen students of SMK Ulu Balingian were injured when the van they were in was involved in a collision with a tanker and Proton Preve’ police patrol car at Kilometre 98 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at about 1.30pm yesterday.

Four of them had to be admitted to the Sibu Hospital, with two of them identified as Steward Girry Anak Belunsin, 13, suffering a broken left leg and head injuries and Agnes Siman Anak Selumin, 14, who sustained a hip fracture.

Sarawak Traffic Enforcement and Investigation chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu told Bernama that the rest were given outpatient treatment at the Selangau Clinic. — Bernama