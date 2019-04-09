What RM6m house? That’s not mine, Tok Mat tells Dr Streram

BN's Rantau candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks to Air Force personnel during early voting at the Sendayan Air Force base April 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 9 — Barisan Nasional candidate for the Rantau by-election Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has denied allegations that he owns a RM6 million luxury home in Seremban 2.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar’s denial comes after his opponent, Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S. Streram had made the unsubstantiated allegation.

The PKR man had claimed that Mohamad owned a RM 6 million house in the upscale neighbourhood of Saujana Duta in Seremban 2.

Mohamad demanded Dr Streram, as well as other accusers to provide proof to back up their claims.

"It is normal for people in politics to find means to discredit their opponents but I am confident this would not be an issue as the people here know what is real or otherwise.

"Like the case of the house, that is not my house but they say a lot of things.

"Everyone says my house is here and there, please check, if it is my house then it is my house if it is not then it is not. I am not interested to listen to such childish stories,'' he said to the press after visiting the Sendayan Air Force Base to observe the early polling process today.

Mohamad said he is not surprised by such allegations and rumours on his character, with the by-election entering its last leg.

Yesterday, Dr Streram also questioned Mohamad's wealth after alleging the latter had purchased an RM10 million apartment in London when he was the mentri besar in 2008.

The Rembau PKR deputy division chief had also called Mohamad to come clean on the London property as the latter had used a money changer instead of a bank to make the purchase.

In response, Mohamad said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney General's Chambers had already cleared him of any wrongdoing.