Perkasa backs call for RCI into Tabung Haji’s finances

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malay rights group Perkasa today joined the list of those pushing for the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the real financial status of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

Perkasa information chief Nasrul Ali Hasan Abdul Latif said the government must provide accurate facts and not slanderous statements by ministers.

“The newly-formed RCI must deal with the allegations of mismanagement and account manipulation as it also involved the integrity and credibility of the National Audit Department.

“TH must also be probed for the reports submitted by the management to the National Audit Department to determine the truth and authenticity of the reports produced,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki called for an RCI to probe allegations that Tabung Haji under Barisan Nasional had used depositors’ funds to pay dividends.

Last Friday, TH had announced its lowest hibah (dividend) in history at 1.25 per cent, amounting to RM913 million for all depositors for the 2018 financial year.

Nasrul said Perkasa therefore urged and supported the formation of an RCI so that the people would be able to access the situation whether it was an act of crime, administrative weaknesses or normal investment losses.

“Since the TH issue has become the talk of the town, we (Perkasa) are 101 per cent in agreement with the suggestion put forth by Umno’s Youth Chief on the formation of the RCI,” he said.