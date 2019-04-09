Minister: LTAT to explain financial report on Thursday

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) will address his allegation regarding its financial report on Thursday.

He said LTAT chief executive officer Nik Amlizan Mohamed will hold a press conference at the Parliament building on the matter then.

“We do not know what action we will take just yet, but it will be spoken of during the press conference,” Mohamad told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat.

He added the release of the report was postponed because of the matter, with the document now to be published in either June or July.

On Sunday while campaigning in Rantau, he had claimed the LTAT’s audit report declared in 2018 was false as it did not reflect its true financial situation, and that a fresh declaration would be made.

Yesterday, Mohamad released a statement of apology as he erroneously referred to the audit report when he meant to refer to the financial report.