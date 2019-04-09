Johor MB back in state after missing Malaysia-Singapore meet

Osman’s absence fed speculation about his future as the state MB. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 9 — Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian has returned to Johor after his absence was noted at the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat today.

His press secretary, Abdul Hakim Abdul Rahman, confirmed this and said Osman asked Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal to replace him at the event.

“Datuk Osman has returned from Putrajaya and is currently at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here,” he said, without elaborating.

Abdul Hakim added he did not know why the embattled 67-year-old mentri besar did not attend the bilateral meeting.

It was learnt that a Johor executive committee meeting that Osman would have chaired tomorrow has also been cancelled.

A Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) source said tomorrow’s meeting was important as it was meant to discuss issues such as the state’s sovereign and legal status regarding the ship-to-ship (STS) transfer hub.

The person said no reason was given for the cancellation.

“We are also closely monitoring the situation as anything can happen from today onwards,” said the source, referring to Osman’s possible departure as mentri besar.

On Monday, Osman met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya amid rumours the former will be dropped.

Today, Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said his office has not been informed if Osman is to relinquish his post today.

Suhaizan said any changes affecting the post were the prerogative of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“As the state Speaker, my office will only know if the Johor palace informs us on the matter, paving the way for the appointment of the next mentri besar,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

He also said the ruler was abroad and will only return this Friday.

Over the weekend, rumours spread claiming Osman will be replaced amid mounting tension between Putrajaya and the Johor royal family.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim last week criticised Putrajaya for wanting to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and for announcing a ship-to-ship transfer hub in the southern state.

Dr Sahruddin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was seen with Dr Mahathir after their party’s launch in Sabah last week, leading to speculation that he is in line to succeed Osman.

Osman’s stewardship of the state has been erratic and characterised by incidents such as sparking a diplomatic row by boarding a vessel to inspect the Johor Baru new port limits amid a maritime dispute with Singapore.

He was also criticised for his handling of the toxic waste spill in Pasir Gudang that caused thousands to seek medical attention after inhaling methane fumes and which forced the temporary closure of all 111 schools in the district.