Johor government will still function despite MB’s resignation, state excos say

JOHOR BARU, April 9 — The Johor government will not have a problem administering the state in the interim following the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian as mentri besar today, said state exco members.

Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin said the state government will still carry out their task in the absence of a mentri besar.

“The state’s daily operations will continue as we have the Johor civil service that will ensure all planned tasks will be carried out smoothly,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Tan, who is also the Skudai assemblyman, said the absence of the mentri besar was just a temporary situation and will not have much impact on the state government.

He believes that Johor has not faced such a situation and there was no precedence for an interim or deputy mentri besar to take over Osman’s duties.

Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar also agreed with Tan, saying that all state executive councillors will support the state government during this time.

“I believe that the vacancy in the Johor mentri besar’s post is only for a short period of time before a new one is appointed.

“We will work together on this as the departure of Osman as the MB will not put a damper the state government’s operations,” said Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah assemblyman.

It was learnt that most of the state executive committee members have agreed that they will support the state government in carrying out its day-to-day functions in light of Osman’s departure as the Johor mentri besar.

It was learnt that Osman will be on official leave from state matters until Saturday where he will have an audience with Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

His resignation has yet to receive the consent of Sultan Ibrahim who is currently overseas and is only scheduled to return this Friday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed that Osman had handed in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.

He said for the time being the state will be without an MB, until Osman’s successor can be named.

“We have shortlisted three or four names to take over,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir said whoever takes over from Osman must be from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as per the Pakatan Harapan Agreement.

Osman is Bersatu Johor chief.