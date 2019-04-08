Tabung Haji would have folded under previous govt, says Mat Sabu

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, April 8 — Tabung Haji (TH) would have continued to suffer severe losses if it was still governed by the previous administration, Amanah President Mohamad Sabu said yesterday.

He said that under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, the financial management weaknesses under TH’s previous governing board were being actively addressed.

“There have been accusations that TH has been taken over by DAP, if TH was not rescued, it would have already gone bankrupt... those who stole from TH were Malays, the ones who put it in dire straits were Malays. The company owned by Minister of Finance (Incorporated) which saved (TH) was not (Minister of Finance Lim) Guan Eng’s.

“You (the Opposition) stole, you practised corruption (and then) you accuse the Chinese...until when do you want to play politics like that? It’s as though we (PH) do not dare to defend the Malays,” said Mohamad, who is also the Defence Minister.

He said this during a Rantau by-election campaign speech in Kampung Mambau here last night, which was also attended by the Amanah secretary-general Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir who is also Deputy Works Minister and Negeri Sembilan Amanah chief Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar who is also the Negri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker.

PH candidate’s for the seat, Dr S. Streram, was also present.

Mohamad pointed out that under the PH government, not only were Malays better represented, but all other races were also treated fairly, and the opposition’s allegations that the privileges enjoyed by the Malays would be eradicated under PH’s rule were false.

“Right now, the Opposition, especially Umno and PAS, have nothing other than to play up racial issues.

“(During the previous stint of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) many Malay entrepreneurs had come up. It doesn’t make sense that someone like him (Dr Mahathir) would betray the Malays. (PKR president Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim) will not sell the Malays short. (Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah (Wan Ismail) would not sell the Malays (short),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad called on Rantau voters, especially the Malays, not to believe allegations that their interests would not be safeguarded under PH.

The contest on April 13 will see a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN), and two independent candidates, R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin. — Bernama