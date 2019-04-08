Speaker rejects opposition’s motion to clarify Putrajaya’s decision on Rome Statute

Opposition leader and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, although in agreement with the government’s decision to refuse the signing of the Rome Statute, wanted clarification on the matter. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof today rejected the opposition’s motion for the government to explain its position on the Rome Statute.

Opposition leader and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, although in agreement with the government’s decision to refuse the signing of the Rome Statute, wanted clarification on the matter.

He tabled the motion after Question Time ended this morning.

“This matter has already been resolved. So there’s nothing under Standing Order 18 that needs to be sped up.

“That’s why I’m rejecting the motion,” said the Speaker in reply.

MORE TO COME