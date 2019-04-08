PKR youth challenges Tok Mat to declare assets

Angkatan Muda Keadilan has challenged Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to declare his assets after news of him purchasing an apartment in London surfaced a few days ago. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) has challenged Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to declare his assets after news of him purchasing an apartment in London surfaced a few days ago.

The PKR youth wing’s deputy chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar could have amassed the money to buy the apartment.

“I challenge the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to declare his assets since he’s now embroiled in this scandal. He also needs to explain how he got the RM10 million (to buy the apartment),” Syed Badli said in a statement.

The issue was raised by Negri Sembilan Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar during a ceramah in Seremban on Saturday where he claimed Mohamad allegedly violated banking laws by transferring RM10 million to London through a money changer to purchase the apartment.

Syed Badli pointed out that Mohamad, who is also known as Tok Mat, was only mentri besar for four years when he purchased the apartment.

Urging MACC to investigate the case, he said: “Almost impossible for a mentri besar to collect RM10 million in four years unless there’s embezzlement and abuse of power.

“If the MACC find any offences then they should take the necessary action against Mohamad.”

Mohamad is in a four-cornered fight with Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S Streram and independent candidates R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yasin in the Rantau state seat by-election.

Early voting will be held tomorrow and the rest of the voters will cast their votes on April 13.