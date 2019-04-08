PBS to consult with GBS partners on Sandakan by-election

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in a statement today said there was no decision yet and the party leadership will decide after taking into account all angles and consultation with other GBS friends. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, April 8 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) leadership will decide on possible participation in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election this May 11 after consulting other Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) partners.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in a statement today said there was no decision yet and the party leadership will decide after taking into account all angles and consultation with other GBS friends.

Ongkili added that the party was also here to do ground checking and analyse feedbacks from the party leaders, as well as members supporters.

He noted that to date, PBS members and supporters here remain strong and steadfast with the party, despite being offered to join Warisan-linked parties.

The Sandakan parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt on March 28. — Bernama