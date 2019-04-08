PAC hearing report on former Perak MB to be tabled in July, says Perak Speaker

A report on the public hearing involving former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir over issues concerning Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) will be tabled at the meeting of the Perak State Legislative Assembly in July. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, April 8 — A report on the public hearing involving former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir over issues concerning Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) will be tabled at the meeting of the Perak State Legislative Assembly in July.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said the report on the hearing of the state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last month had to be tabled in the state assembly for approval or adoption.

“The recommendations by any committee will be decided by the state assembly. The final decision on any issue must be done in the assembly and not by the committee. The committee is only there to investigate and conduct hearings,” he told a press conference here today.

Ngeh said the PAC had used its discretion to carry out the public hearing behind closed doors after Zambry refused to attend if it was carried out publicly.

“I understand the PAC made the decision when Zambry protested against the public hearing as he did not want it to become a ‘trial by the media’,” he said.

In another development, Ngeh said that the first meeting of the second session of the 14th Perak State Assembly will be opened by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on April 16.

He said the state assembly will sit for six days until April 23.

He also said that for the first time in history, the dates for all the three sittings in the year had already been set, with the second meeting scheduled for July 23 to 30 and the third from Nov 12 to 20.

“However, it is subject to the Speaker’s discretion to extend the dates, if necessary, based on the circumstances at the time,” he said.

Ngeh said a proposed amendment to the Standing Orders of the assembly is also expected to be presented at the July sitting.

“All parties are invited — including the Opposition Leader, former state assembly speaker Datuk Seri S.K Devamany, academics and lawyers, parliamentarians, and representatives of several assemblymen — to study the enhancements to be made,” he said. — Bernama