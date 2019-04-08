Drug abuse: Cabinet minister’s son to be charged soon, says Home Minister

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has confirmed that a Cabinet minister’s son who tested positive for drug use will be charged soon.

In a written reply dated April 4, to Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah Muhyiddin said that the Attorney General has ordered the suspect to be charged.

“With regards to the case of a minister’s son who is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the pathology report has been received by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP).

“Investigation papers for the said case have been sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers, and an order has been received to charge the suspect in court.

“The charge will be done soonest,” Muhyiddin said in the reply, without naming the suspect.

In January, it was reported that a minister’s son tested positive for drug usage when he ended up becoming one of 101 individuals caught in a raid at an entertainment centre along Jalan Ampang early this morning.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu later admitted that it was his son, Ahmad Saiful Islam who was detained, and pledged to stay away from the investigations.

Berita Harian reported the 31-year old man was with his 33-year old friend when Dang Wangi police district headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism unit conducted their raid at 3am.

Preliminary urine tests eventually revealed he tested positive for cannabis.

A police source said the 101 individuals, involving 55 women and 46 men, were also examined.

MORE TO COME